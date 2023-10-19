KITTEN Loaf in sauce
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (loaf)
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
1A- BRAND TEXT
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2D- Endorsement claims
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.
3A- Commitments Claims
NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS
3E- Commitments Claims
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Optimal texture & taste for growing kittens.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Brain development
Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Pouch Kibble* + Pouch kg g AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
Feeding instructions AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
|Kitten's age (months)
|<1,5
|1,5
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|0.6 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (pouch/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE until 1.5 month
|2
|2.5
|3
|3
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet has a soft texture, with a moist loaf that has the perfect taste and palatability for growing kittens. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet. By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.