KITTEN Loaf in sauce

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet has a soft texture, with a moist loaf that has the perfect taste and palatability for growing kittens. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Loaf has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet. By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.

