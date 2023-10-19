KITTEN STERILISED

DETAIL PRODUK

ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 6 to 12-month-old sterilised kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet contains a moderate fat content to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still containing optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus for healthy development. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten has also been specially designed for your kitten’s tiny mouth. A mechanical brushing effect as your kitten chews helps to support dental health. By the time your sterilised kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care, available as a dry kibble diet or as wet chunks in gravy or jelly.

