KITTEN STERILISED Chunks in gravy
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old) (thin slices in gravy)
Ukuran yang tersedia
12 x 85g
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin's advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.
Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.
NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS
4A- Soft texture for baby teeth
Optimal chunk size, texture & taste for growing kittens.
4B- Strong immune system
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.
4C- Growth & weight control
After neutering the kitten's energy needs change and the risk of becoming overweight increases. This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium and phosphorus for a healthy growth.
4D- Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
Feeding instructions AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
FEEDING GUIDELINE BOX
Feeding instructions Pouch only OR Pouch Kibble* + Pouch kg g AGE Months Metabolisable energy kcal/kg
www.royalcanin.com
How to feed your kitten?
|Kitten's age (months)
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (pouch/day)
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2.5
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 6 to 12-month-old sterilised kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet offers moist chunks in gravy that are an optimal size, texture and taste for growing kittens. It also contains a moderate fat content to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still containing optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus for healthy development. The formula also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Sterilised Kitten in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your sterilised kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet. By the time your sterilised kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Appetite Control Care, available as a dry kibble diet or as wet chunks in gravy or jelly.