Mother & Babycat
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.
Ukuran yang tersedia
400g
2kg
4kg
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Enriched with DHA
DHA helps support the kitten’s cerebral development during gestation and lactation.
Immune system support
Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother’s colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the 1st age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Special easy weaning
Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.
|Kitten's age
|Kitten's weight
|Dry food only
|Dry & wet food
|1 month
|0.4 kg
|26 g
|5 g + 1/2 pouch
|2 months
|1 kg
|45 g
|22 g + 1/2 pouch
|3 months
|1.3 kg
|57 g
|13 g + 1 pouch
|4 months
|2 kg
|61 g
|16 g + 1 pouch
|Gestating queen
|4 kg
|62 - 96 g
|16 - 50 g + 1 pouch