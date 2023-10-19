Mother & Babycat

Mother & Babycat

Makanan Kering untuk Kucing

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.

Ukuran yang tersedia

400g

2kg

4kg

Temukan peritel

Digestive health

Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Enriched with DHA

DHA helps support the kitten’s cerebral development during gestation and lactation.

Immune system support

Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother’s colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the 1st age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Special easy weaning

Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025