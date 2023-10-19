Protein Exigent
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old.
Ukuran yang tersedia
400g
2kg
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Protein preference
Some fussy cats are most satisfied by the sensation after a meal and are attracted by a specific protein level. Protein exigent has a specific protein, carbohydrate, and fat balance to satisfy the natural preference of these cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|52 g
|43 g
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|53 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|75 g
|62 g
|50 g
|6 kg
|-
|71 g
|57 g
DETAIL PRODUK
Suitable for adult cats, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of fussy felines like yours in mind. Some fussy cats are more attracted to food that contains high dietary protein levels. ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has the ideal balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat to stimulate and satisfy the natural palette of cats with this particular preference.ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent contains a specifically adapted energy content to help your cat maintain an ideal weight.What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Protein Exigent has also been formulated an optimal balance of minerals that help to support and maintain the health of your adult cat's urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® has developed 3 different formulas – to satisfy even the fussiest cats! These products are all part of our Feline Preference range and also include ROYAL CANIN® Savour Exigent and ROYAL CANIN® Aroma Exigent.