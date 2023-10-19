Sphynx Adult
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult Sphynx cats - Over 12 months old.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Fascinating and mischievous
Hairless with short fine down Full rounded belly Strong rounded muzzle
Healthy skin support
Sphynx cats have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leave their skin exposed. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their support in skin health.
High energy intake
To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism to control body temperature. A high calorie formula with a high level of fat (23%) to meet the greater energy needs of this hairless cat.
Special sphynx jaw
This specially designed thick triangular-shaped kibble, adapted to the Sphynx cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|3 kg
|4 kg
|5 kg
|6 kg
|Low energy needs (kibbles)
|49 g
|60 g
|70 g
|80 g
|Low energy needs (kibbles + pouch)
|28 g + 1 pouch
|39 g + 1 pouch
|49 g + 1 pouch
|59 g + 1 pouch
|Moderate energy needs (kibbles)
|56 g
|69 g
|81 g
|92 g
|Moderate energy needs (kibbles + pouch)
|36 g + 1 pouch
|49 g + 1 pouch
|61 g + 1 pouch
|72 g + 1 pouch
ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is formulated with the specific needs of this interesting breed in mind. Suitable for Sphynx cats over 12 month of age, ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult will provide your cat with all the nutritional support it needs. To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism that helps it to regulate its body temperature. ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult food is a high-calorie formula that contains an increased level of fat (23%) in order to meet the heightened energy needs of this particular breed. Dietary management plays an essential role in maintaining a healthy heart. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Sphynx Adult contains taurine, EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids) to help maintain your cat's healthy cardiac function.