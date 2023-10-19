Urinary Care
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help maintain urinary tract health.
Encourage your cat to drink more water
Higher daily water intake results in an increased urine volume and dilution which support urinary tract health in cats.
Proven results / 2x / as effective in supporting lower urinary tract health / in 10 days / ideal mineral balance / low urinary ph
Proven results: the exclusive use of URINARY CARE is effective after 10 days: 2x* reduced risk of urinary stone formation. *Royal Canin internal study, 2014 - Compared to a maintenance diet for felines - Specifically proven for struvite stones.
Risk of urinary issues
Does your cat have a risk of urinary issues? Urinary crystals can be found even in the urine of healthy cats. Depending on several factors including pH, urinary crystals can be transformed into stones. Nutrition can be an effective way to help reduce the risk of urinary crystal formation.
Suitable for a healthy adult cat not under veterinary supervision for urinary issues
Should you have any doubt or any questions about your cat’s urinary health, please consult your veterinarian.
Urinary care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? URINARY CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain urinary tract health. It maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine. The exclusive formula creates a urinary environment less favourable for the formation of urinary stones.
|Weight (kg)
|Inactive (g)
|cup*
|Normal (g)
|cup*
|Active (g)
|cup*
|2
|27
|2/8
|34
|3/8
|40
|3/8
|3
|36
|3/8
|45
|4/8
|54
|5/8
|4
|44
|4/8
|55
|5/8
|66
|6/8
|5
|52
|4/8
|65
|6/8
|78
|7/8
|6
|59
|5/8
|74
|6/8
|88
|1
|7
|66
|6/8
|82
|7/8
|99
|1
|8
|72
|6/8
|91
|1
|109
|1 1/8
|9
|79
|7/8
|98
|1
|118
|1 2/8
|10
|85
|7/8
|106
|1 1/8
|127
|1 3/8
DETAIL PRODUK
ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps to maintain a healthy urinary tract in your cat.ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is an exclusive formula that maintains a healthy urine concentration by regulating the mineral balance and maintaining a low urinary pH, leading to less concentrated urine.When compared to a regular diet, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care has been proven in just 10 days to be 2x more effective in supporting lower urinary tract health.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.