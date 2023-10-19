ADULT
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete feed for cats - Over 12 months old
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
8kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
ENERGY BALANCE
Formula specifically designed to meet the energy and nutrient needs of intact adult cats.
FORMULA FEATURES 4D
Controlled levels of magnesium, sodium and phosphorus.
FORMULA FEATURE 4B
Taurine, vitamin C and vitamin E.
FORMULA FEATURES 4C
EPA+DHA, soluble and insoluble fibres.
FORMULA FEATURE TEXT 4A
Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
MIX-FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
S/O INDEX LOGO
NO TEXT
SENSITIVITIES 2A
Healthy habits, an appropriate diet and controlled energy intake are essential to keep cats healthy and fit.
SENSITIVITIES 2B
Optimal digestion contributes to cats' overall health and well-being.
SENSITIVITIES 2C
Cats have a tendency to have a small urinary volume, which can lead to urinary tract sensitivities.
URINARY HEALTH
Supports your cat's healthy urinary tract thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Energy balance / Vitality complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of intact cats that have not been neutered. This formula contains a balanced energy content to meet the specific energy requirements and nutritional needs of intact adult cats. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants, this formula also helps to neutralise the effects of free radicals and supports the health of your cat’s tissue and cells. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance cat thin slices in gravy.*