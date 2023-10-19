DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Energy balance / Vitality complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Adult is specifically formulated to help support the optimal weight and general health of intact cats that have not been neutered. This formula contains a balanced energy content to meet the specific energy requirements and nutritional needs of intact adult cats. Enriched with a blend of antioxidants, this formula also helps to neutralise the effects of free radicals and supports the health of your cat’s tissue and cells. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Adult can be mixed with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Maintenance cat thin slices in gravy.*

Baca lebih lanjut