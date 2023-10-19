Diabetic

Diabetic

Makanan Kering untuk Kucing

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Ukuran yang tersedia

1.5kg

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

GLUCOMODULATION

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.

HIGH PROTEIN

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.

LOW STARCH

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025