Diabetic
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Ukuran yang tersedia
Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?
1.5kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
GLUCOMODULATION
Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats.
HIGH PROTEIN
High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic cats.
LOW STARCH
Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.
Composition: Dehydrated poultry protein, barley, wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, tapioca, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, minerals, fish oil, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, soya oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Sources of carbohydrates: barley, tapioca.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 25000 IU, Vitamin D3: 1000 IU, E1 (Iron): 33 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 10 mg, E5 (Manganese): 43 mg, E6 (Zinc): 130 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.05 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 46.0% - Fat content: 12.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 3.8% - Starch: 19% - Total sugars: 1.5% - Essential fatty acids: 2.88%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight (kg)
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|Grams
|Cup
|2
|40
|4/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2,5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|5/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3,5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4,5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|51
|4/8
|5,5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|1
|72
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|6,5
|91
|1
|76
|7/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|6/8
|7,5
|101
|1 + 1/8
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|1
|71
|6/8
|8,5
|111
|1 + 2/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1 + 2/8
|96
|1
|77
|7/8
|9,5
|120
|1 + 3/8
|100
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1 + 3/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8