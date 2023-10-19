Gastrointestinal
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
High energy
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
S/O Index
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat's weight (kg)
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|g
|pouch
|2
|150
|2
|125
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|2,5
|175
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|3,5
|220
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|145
|1+1/2
|4
|240
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|160
|2
|4,5
|265
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|5
|285
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|190
|2
|5,5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|200
|2+1/2
|6
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|6,5
|340
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|7
|360
|4
|300
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|7,5
|380
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
|8
|395
|4+1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8,5
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|9
|430
|5
|360
|4
|285
|3+1/2
|9,5
|445
|5
|375
|4+1/2
|300
|3+1/2
|10
|465
|5+1/2
|385
|4+1/2
|310
|3+1/2
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Digestive support / High energy / High palatability / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula contains a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your cat’s intestinal load. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to appeal to cats with a decreased appetite and encourage food acceptance. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability