DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Digestive support / High energy / High palatability / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula contains a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet contains a high energy content to help reduce meal volume and decrease your cat’s intestinal load. Thanks to its highly palatable formula, this diet is specially designed to appeal to cats with a decreased appetite and encourage food acceptance. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

