Gastrointestinal Fibre Response
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete food for adult cats.
400g
2kg
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
Adequate energy
Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion and transit.
Easy transit
Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain a healthy transit.
S/O index
|Dog weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|39 g
|33 g
|26 g
|3 kg
|52 g
|43 g
|35 g
|4 kg
|64 g
|53 g
|43 g
|6 kg
|85 g
|71 g
|57 g
|8 kg
|104 g
|87 g
|70 g
Benefits: Digestive support / Easy transit / Adequate energy / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of chronic constipation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. To help manage the effects of constipation, this diet is specifically formulated with high levels of psyllium. This diet is formulated to provide adequate energy levels to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.