Hematuria Detection

HEMATURIA DETECTION

Litter granules for detection of blood in cat’s urine.

HEMATURIA DETECTION are litter granules for the early detection of blood in urine, a sign of many urinary disorders. It has been developed in collaboration with veterinarians and is clinically proven. HEMATURIA DETECTION are small white granules intended to be spread over the cat litter which turn blue when in contact with haemoglobin in the urine. Contact your veterinarian if colour change is detected.

Helps to detect hematuria which is present in many feline urinary disorders.

Easy to use and stress free because it requires no change to the cat’s litterbox behavior.

Provides results within a few seconds and remains visible for up to 48 hours.

How to use it? 1. Spread evenly on clean litter. 2. Inspect litterbox after cat urinates. 3. Observe for colour change. 4. Consult your veterinarian.

