Mature Consult - Dry

Mature Consult - Dry

Makanan Kering untuk Kucing

Ukuran yang tersedia

400g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

S/O INDEX LOGO

NO TEXT

VITALITY COMPLEX

Age may affect the vital systems of cats, including renal function. This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality.

OPTIMAL ENERGY

Adapted energy content to meet the needs of active mature cats.

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025