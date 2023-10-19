MOBILITY
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete feed for adult cats
Ukuran yang tersedia
2kg
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
MOBILITY SUPPORT
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY.
S/O INDEX
|Adult weight's
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|Cat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Mobility support / Joint complex / Antioxidant complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mobility specifically formulated to help support your cat’s joint health and ease of movement. When tested in a clinical study (1), participating cats showed an increase in activity when fed ROYAL CANIN® Mobility. To help support healthy joints, this diet is formulated with EPA and DHA, as well as extracts from the Green Lipped Mussel – a rich source of nutrients with anti-inflammatory effects. This formula contains a blend of antioxidants, helping to neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cell health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. (1) Lascelles BDX & al. Evaluation of a therapeutic diet for feline