DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Mobility support / Joint complex / Antioxidant complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Mobility specifically formulated to help support your cat’s joint health and ease of movement. When tested in a clinical study (1), participating cats showed an increase in activity when fed ROYAL CANIN® Mobility. To help support healthy joints, this diet is formulated with EPA and DHA, as well as extracts from the Green Lipped Mussel – a rich source of nutrients with anti-inflammatory effects. This formula contains a blend of antioxidants, helping to neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cell health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. (1) Lascelles BDX & al. Evaluation of a therapeutic diet for feline

