RENAL WITH CHICKEN
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated texture to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Cat weight (kg)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|grams
|pouch(es)
|1.5
|100
|1
|80
|1
|65
|1
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|100
|1
|80
|1
|2.5
|140
|1+1/2
|115
|1+1/2
|95
|1
|3
|160
|2
|135
|1+1/2
|105
|1
|3.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1+1/2
|4
|195
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|130
|1+1/2
|4.5
|215
|2+1/2
|180
|2
|140
|1+1/2
|5
|230
|2+1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|5.5
|245
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|165
|2
|6
|260
|3
|220
|2+1/2
|175
|2
|6.5
|275
|3
|230
|2+1/2
|185
|2
|7
|290
|3+1/2
|245
|3
|195
|2+1/2
|7.5
|305
|3+1/2
|255
|3
|205
|2+1/2
|8
|320
|4
|270
|3
|215
|2+1/2
|8.5
|335
|4
|280
|3+1/2
|225
|2+1/2
|9
|350
|4
|290
|3+1/2
|235
|3
|9.5
|365
|4+1/2
|305
|3+1/2
|240
|3
|10
|375
|4+1/2
|315
|3+1/2
|250
|3
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of kidney disease or renal insufficiency. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some cats. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated texture – thin slices in gravy. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available with two different aromatic profiles: beef and fish, and in different texture – loaf, or as dry food with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile – Renal, Renal Select and Renal Special.* *Subject to product availability