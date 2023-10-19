SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
BEGGING CONTROL
Nutritional concept that helps keeping cats satisfied between meals
EFFECTIVE WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Helps provide safe weight loss and avoid weight regain.
MUSCLE MASS MAINTENANCE
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss
|Ideal weight (kg)
|Start
|-
|4 weeks after
|-
|Maintenance
|-
|-
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|(g)
|Can 410 g
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|105
|1
|140
|1 + 1/2
|2,5
|155
|2
|120
|1 + 1/2
|165
|2
|3
|175
|2
|140
|1 + 1/2
|185
|2
|3,5
|195
|2 + 1/2
|155
|2
|205
|2 + 1/2
|4
|215
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|4,5
|235
|3
|185
|2
|245
|3
|5
|250
|3
|200
|2 + 1/2
|265
|3
|5,5
|270
|3
|215
|2 + 1/2
|285
|3 + 1/2
|6
|285
|3 + 1/2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|305
|3 + 1/2
|6,5
|305
|3 + 1/2
|240
|3
|320
|4
|7
|320
|4
|255
|3
|340
|4
|7,5
|335
|4
|265
|3
|355
|4
|8
|350
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|370
|4 + 1/2
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Muscle mass maintenance / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight adult cats. This nutritionally balanced formula is tailor-made to help support safe weight loss in cats, while also helping to avoid weight regain. This nutritional approach also helps to keep cats satisfied between meals. This formula contains a high level of protein to help support the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass during weight loss. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability