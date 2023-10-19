DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Effective weight reduction and maintenance / Begging control / Muscle mass maintenance / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is specifically formulated to help support healthy weight reduction and maintenance in overweight adult cats. This nutritionally balanced formula is tailor-made to help support safe weight loss in cats, while also helping to avoid weight regain. This nutritional approach also helps to keep cats satisfied between meals. This formula contains a high level of protein to help support the maintenance of a healthy muscle mass during weight loss. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Satiety Weight Management is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

