Sensitivity Control
Makanan Kering untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Ukuran yang tersedia
400g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
2A. SENSITIVITIES
2A. In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
2B. SENSITIVITIES
'2B. Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat''s quality of life '
2C. SENSITIVITIES
2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Selected proteins sources rarely associated with food sensitivities
4C. FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids
5A. SELECTED PROTEIN
A limited number of protein sources helps reduce the risk of food allergies.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5D. DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|44 g
|36 g
|29 g
|3 kg
|58 g
|49 g
|39 g
|4 kg
|71 g
|60 g
|48 g
|6 kg
|95 g
|80 g
|64 g
|8 kg
|117 g
|98 g
|78 g