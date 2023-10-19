SENSITIVITY CONTROL Chicken with Rice
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
5A. SELECTED PROTEINS
Limiting the number of protein sources may help reduce the risk of food allergies.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal health.
5C. EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Adapted nutrients to support a balanced digestive system.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|1+1/2
|1+1/2
|1
|3 kg
|2+1/2
|2
|1+1/2
|4 kg
|3
|2+1/2
|2
|6 kg
|4
|3
|2+1/2
|8 kg
|4+1/2
|4
|3
DETAIL PRODUK
Benefits: Selected protein / Skin barrier / EPA/DHA / Digestive health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is specially formulated to help support cats with food allergies and intolerances. To reduce the risk of food allergies, this diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to support the skin natural protective barrier. EPA/DHA fatty acids help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin, and adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability