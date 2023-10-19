SENSITIVITY CONTROL Chicken with Rice

DETAIL PRODUK

Benefits: Selected protein / Skin barrier / EPA/DHA / Digestive health / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is specially formulated to help support cats with food allergies and intolerances. To reduce the risk of food allergies, this diet is specifically formulated with a limited number of protein sources. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula helps to support the skin natural protective barrier. EPA/DHA fatty acids help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin, and adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensitivity Control is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

