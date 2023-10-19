SKIN & COAT
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
5A. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5B. SKIN & COAT
Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin & shiny coat in cats with reactive skin
5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
FEEDING GUIDELINE BOX
WET ONLY MIX: DRY + WET Metabolisable energy kcal/kg CAT WEIGHT WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER pouch
FEEDING GUIDELINE
WEIGHT CONDITION Thin Normal Overweight WATER Metabolisable energy:
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.
PACKAGING TEXT
NET WEIGHT freshpack protective atmosphere freshpack: Nitrogen flushed to preserve food freshness and quality
|Cat Weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|kg
|(g/day)
|Pouch/day
|(g/day)
|Pouch/day
|(g/day)
|Pouch/day
|1.5
|125
|1 + 1/2
|105
|1
|85
|1
|2
|155
|2
|130
|1 + 1/2
|105
|1
|2.5
|180
|2
|150
|2
|120
|1 + 1/2
|3
|205
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|140
|1 + 1/2
|3.5
|230
|2 + 1/2
|190
|2
|155
|2
|4
|255
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|170
|2
|4.5
|275
|3
|230
|2 + 1/2
|185
|2
|5
|295
|3 + 1/2
|250
|3
|200
|2 + 1/2
|5.5
|320
|4
|265
|3
|210
|2 + 1/2
|6
|340
|4
|280
|3 + 1/2
|225
|2 + 1/2
|6.5
|360
|4
|300
|3 + 1/2
|240
|3
|7
|375
|4 + 1/2
|315
|3 + 1/2
|250
|3
|7.5
|395
|4 + 1/2
|330
|4
|265
|3
|8
|415
|5
|345
|4
|275
|3
|8.5
|435
|5
|360
|4
|290
|3 + 1/2
|9
|450
|5 + 1/2
|375
|4 + 1/2
|300
|3 + 1/2
|9.5
|470
|5 + 1/2
|390
|4 + 1/2
|310
|3 + 1/2
|10
|485
|5 + 1/2
|405
|5
|325
|4