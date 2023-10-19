SKIN & COAT

SKIN & COAT

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

Ukuran yang tersedia

1 x 85g

Seperti apa porsi yang tepat itu?

KETERSEDIAAN

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

Temukan peritel

3D. Commitments Claims

(QR CODE:) Scan me!

5A. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

5B. SKIN & COAT

Contains specific key nutrients, including EPA and DHA, to help support healthy skin & shiny coat in cats with reactive skin

5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

FEEDING GUIDELINE BOX

WET ONLY MIX: DRY + WET Metabolisable energy kcal/kg CAT WEIGHT WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT TRY OUR PERSONALISED DAILY FEEDING CALCULATOR pouch

FEEDING GUIDELINE

WEIGHT CONDITION Thin Normal Overweight WATER Metabolisable energy:

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.

PACKAGING TEXT

NET WEIGHT freshpack protective atmosphere freshpack: Nitrogen flushed to preserve food freshness and quality LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT TRY OUR PERSONALISED DAILY FEEDING CALCULATOR

S/O INDEX (logo)

no text

DETAIL PRODUK

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

Meningkatkan kesehatan dan kesejateraan hewan peliharaan

Menciptakan nilai untuk keseluruhan ekosistem kita

Berkomitmen untuk menjadi perusahaan yang bersertifikat netral karbon pada tahun 2025