Urinary S/O
Makanan Basah untuk Kucing
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
Ukuran yang tersedia
1 x 85g
KETERSEDIAAN
Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.
5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS
Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.
5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION
URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.
5C. LOW RSS
Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
5D. URINE DILUTION
Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|(g)
|Pouches
|2 kg
|170 g
|2
|140 g
|1+1/2
|110 g
|1+1/2
|2.5 kg
|195 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|130 g
|1+1/2
|3 kg
|225 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|150 g
|2
|3.5 kg
|250 g
|3
|210 g
|2+1/2
|165 g
|2
|4 kg
|275 g
|3
|230 g
|2+1/2
|185 g
|2
|4.5 kg
|300 g
|3+1/2
|250 g
|3
|200 g
|2+1/2
|5 kg
|320 g
|4
|270 g
|3
|215 g
|2+1/2
|5.5 kg
|345 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|230 g
|2+1/2
|6 kg
|365 g
|4+1/2
|305 g
|3+1/2
|245 g
|3
|6.5 kg
|390 g
|4+1/2
|325 g
|4
|260 g
|3
|7 kg
|410 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|275 g
|3
|7.5 kg
|430 g
|5
|360 g
|4
|285 g
|3+1/2
|8 kg
|450 g
|5+1/2
|375 g
|4+1/2
|300 g
|3+1/2
|8.5 kg
|470 g
|5+1/2
|390 g
|4+1/2
|315 g
|3+1/2
|9 kg
|490 g
|6
|410 g
|5
|325 g
|4
|9.5 kg
|510 g
|6
|425 g
|5
|340 g
|4
|10 kg
|530 g
|6
|440 g
|5
|350 g
|4