Urinary S/O

Makanan Basah untuk Kucing

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.

Produk ini merupakan formula eksklusif dari dokter hewan. Tanyakan kepada dokter hewan Anda untuk memastikan produk ini tepat untuk hewan peliharaan Anda.

5A. IDIOPATHIC CYSTITIS

Thanks to the high moisture content of wet food, URINARY S/O FELINE increases urine dilution. Nearly 64 % of cases of FLUTD are idiopathic cystitis and wet diet is recommended in cases of recurrent cystitis.

5B. STRUVITE DISSOLUTION

URINARY S/O FELINE effectively dissolves struvite uroliths.

5C. LOW RSS

Undersaturated urine creates a urinary environment unfavourable to the development and proliferation of struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.

5D. URINE DILUTION

Diluting urine decreases the urinary concentration of struvites and calcium oxalates. The larger urinary volume also helps ensure more frequent bladder emptying.

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt

