Defining moment? The first foal in Dr. Chavatte-Palmer’s care died when he was three days old. He hadn’t been doing well, but it was still devastating to the young intern. She was in tears. Dr. Rossdale came in, and, instead of comforting her, exclaimed, “Well, not much we can do about this now – let’s go and find out what happened!” They headed to the autopsy room, and there, in the middle of the night, they tried to figure out what the foal had died of. Dr. Chavatte- Palmer had an ah-ha moment. At that time, Dr Rossdale had one of the biggest equine neonatal clinics in Europe and conducted horse perinatology research. This pioneering research made real sense to Dr. Chavatte-Palmer. So, once she finished her studies, she headed back to Dr. Rossdale’s clinic as an intern doing both clinical and research work.

One day at the beginning of the 90s, Dr. Rossdale called and invited Dr. Chavatte-Palmer to go and hear a lecture by David Barker, human epidemiologist, at the Royal College in London. Barker coined the term ‘Developmental Origins of Health and Disease (DOHaD)’ and was the founder of this area of research. It was controversial at the time because so much was unknown. His discourse was convincing. At the end of it, Dr. Rossdale turned to Chavatte-Palmer and said, “If this phenomenon is real in humans, it must apply to horses.” It has been her motto ever since. If it is observed in humans, it could very well work the same way in other species, including cats and dogs.

A two-year residency in Florida followed, practicing, teaching and studying reproduction across all species – cats, dogs, cattle, and horses among them. She then spent 31⁄2 years at Cambridge doing her PhD with Dr. Rossdale, who had obtained funding for the programme. At the end of that period, Dr. Chavatte-Palmer headed back to France, PhD in hand.



She firmly believes that inter-species comparative physiology and pathology is one of the keys to finding groundbreaking solutions for all. Running a research group at INRAE since 2008 has allowed Dr. Chavatte-Palmer the chance to work with many researchers of scientific, medical or veterinary backgrounds on several animal models. Her own research interest is in understanding how the placenta, the highly adaptable organ of exchange between the foetus and the mother, can help mitigate effects of the maternal environment. When all is normal, the placenta protects the foetus; sometimes, it is overwhelmed. Dr. Chavatte-Palmer believes that if bio-markers could be identified, as some are in humans, perhaps we could intervene at the level of the placenta in case of pregnancy problems to actually improve offspring outcome or health.



Dr. Chavatte-Palmer joined the board as a DOHaD specialist – she offers a radically different point of view on the subject of feline and canine physiology and it was this difference in perspective that inspired her to join the team. It can only lead to game-changing outcomes for the pets – and pet owners – of the world.