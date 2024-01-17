All you need to know about the breed

Renowned for their easy-going, relaxed personality, American Shorthairs are also quite a playful breed of cat. As such, they tend to be popular with families, especially as they are known to be good with children. Generally speaking, they also get along well with other cats and dogs.

Originally brought to the US by early settlers in the 1600s, these seafaring cats were used to protect the ship’s supplies from mice and other rodents. On their arrival in the US, they soon became a fixture in domestic homes – and were eventually adopted by the Americans as their own.

Medium in size, American Shorthairs are known for their beautiful and varied colors and markings. In fact, there are more than 60 variations in the breed. One of the most striking, though, must surely be the sterling silver coat, which can also be flecked with black markings.

As a short-haired breed of cat, the American Shorthair doesn’t require much maintenance from their owners – and are also known for their generally healthy countenance. In fact, the American Shorthair has a longer-than-average lifespan that can easily reach between 15 and 20 years.

This resilience comes in part from their origins as a self-sufficient hunting cat. In short, there’s not much that fazes this plucky feline.

While it’s true that the American Shorthair likes to play, they are equally happy when curled up on the sofa. They are also just the right mix of independence and affection. Though they like to do their own thing to some extent, they also appreciate the attention and caresses of their owner with whom they can often form a strong bond.