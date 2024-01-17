American Wirehair

American Wirehairs are known to be very tolerant of children. They are calm, but can also be playful even into old age. In general, they are intelligent cats and quite interested in everything around them.

Many American Wirehairs retain their hunting instinct with any insects that should venture into the house. They enjoy the company of their people, but retain their independence. Many are lap cats, while some prefer just to be nearby.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)