The Asian is a lively, outgoing cat, lithe and energetic. This breed is made up of five distinct varieties: Self, Asian Smoke, Asian Shaded, Asian Tabby and the semi-longhair version known as Tiffanie.

Generally speaking they are sociable and confident as a breed, they will live contentedly with other cats, but can be wilful. They are not particularly noisy, but can be vocal when spoken to.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)