Australian Mist

The Australian Mist is one of the only cat breeds that could go into any type of household.
Australian Mist adult in black and white

About the Australian Mist

The Australian Mist is a very lively cat that likes people. They have a sociable, quiet and even-tempered character, making them suitable for families, couples, single or elderly owners.

This breed gets on well with children, is tolerant of being handled and is not usually inclined to scratch. They are highly intelligent and relaxed cats.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)

Breed specifics

Country: Australia
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Sociable / Adaptable / Quiet

Key facts

Needs little grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
Sacred Birman kitten sitting down in black and white

A healthy start to life

Kittenhood is a time of huge physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your kitten with the best start in life so they develop into strong, healthy cats.

Learn more
Siberian adult sitting in black and white on a white background

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Learn more

Like & share this page