Don Sphynx
Also known as the Donskoy, the Don Sphynx is an intriguing, elegant, unique and inquisitive cat.
About the Don Sphynx
Don Sphynx are active, extremely friendly, highly intelligent and very loving, loyal and dedicated to their owners. The Don Sphynx are good-natured, gentle, easy to groom and handle. They have a well-balanced personality, show a lively interest in their surroundings, and enjoy making up and playing games.
The Don Sphynx breed has four different coat types in a variety of colours. These types are known as the Rubber Bald, Flock, Velour and Brush. The Don Sphynx carries a dominant hair loss gene that causes their birth coat to fall out if they have one. All but the Brush variety of coat are known to lose their hair, either at birth or as they grow.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Active / Sociable / Affectionate / Intelligent / Loyal
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Happiest in pairs
