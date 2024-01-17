Khao Manee
The name Khao Manee translates to “white gem” in their native Thailand.
About the Khao Manee
Khao Manee cats are outgoing, extremely friendly and sociable. They are active, curious and communicative, known to be somewhat vocal at times.
Khao Manee cats are known to greet anyone who enters the house and will happily share their affection between all of the family. Their playful nature means they will happily involve themselves in games with children in the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Thailand
Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
