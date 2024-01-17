Sacred Birman
Sacred Birmans are ideal family members that dispel the cat stereotype of aloof independence.
About the Sacred Birman
Sacred Birmans are extremely sociable, trustworthy and gentle, and are easy to handle, making ideal pets. They love being with people. The Sacred Birman can be described as a “moderate” cat. They are playful and active, but not demanding, sociable, but not the centre of attention.
All Sacred Birmans want to be around people and are good with other pets if they are introduced properly. Sacred Birmans are an excellent choice for families with children, because they are even-tempered, patient and loving.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Country: Myanmar
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Sociable / Loyal / Loving / Quiet / Playful / Active
Key facts
Needs moderate grooming
Best suited to indoor life
Good with people
