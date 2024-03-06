Scottish Fold
Scottish Folds have a quiet, sociable character, and while they are prone to sleeping for long periods of the day, they also enjoy playing with their owners.
About the Scottish fold
Scottish Folds are intelligent, inquisitive and loyal to their family. They are not overly vocal, and when they do speak up, have tiny voices.
This breed gets along well with children and, once properly introduced, other family pets as well.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)
Breed specifics
Coat: Medium coat
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Intelligent / Loyal / Friendly
Key facts
Needs a lot of grooming
Suited to indoor and outdoor life
Patient with children and other animals
