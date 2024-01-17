Sokokes are active and intelligent cats who are also affectionate but not too demanding of their owners. This breed is incredibly family orientated and enjoy playing, exploring or just relaxing by their owner's side.

This breed has a distinctive coat pattern, which is that of a blotched tabby, but as they have agouti hairs in the solid parts, it presents a very special appearance.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from World Cat Congress (WCC)