Thai

Thai cats are very active and playful, but they are calmer than Siamese cats.
Thai adult black and white

About the Thai

Thai cats are very sociable and they are happy when they can be around people. Their calm and sociable nature means they can easily adapt to life with cats, dogs and other pets in the home.

Thai cats require a lot of interaction with their owners and will spend their time following family members around the house and involving themselves in any activities they can.

Breed specifics

Coat: Short coat
Size category: Medium
Affectionate / Vocal / Sociable / Playful / Active

Key facts

Requires a lot of attention
Best suited to indoor life
Needs little grooming

