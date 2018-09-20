A cat’s digestive system is delicately balanced, with the right levels of bacteria to keep it functioning well. Changes to diet, excessive grooming or broader, systemic illnesses can all disturb this balance and cause common – and treatable – digestive problems.

What are the symptoms of digestive problems in cats?

There are several symptoms to look out for if you believe your cat might have a digestive problem:

Regurgitation or vomiting including hairballs

Bad breath

Diarrhoea or constipation

Reluctance to eat or struggles to eat

Weight loss or a painful abdomen

If you spot any of these symptoms in your cat, it’s important to visit your vet as soon as possible so they’ll be able to identify the cause and potential treatment.

Parasites and your cat’s digestion

Parasitic infections are common digestive problems cats suffer from. These microscopic parasites can cause severe diarrhoea, as well as abdominal discomfort, leading to dehydration and eventual weight loss.

There are many types of intestinal parasites. Two common parasites that affect cats include: giardia, which live on the lining of your cat’s small intestine, and coccidia, which they can ingest at the same time as their prey when picking it up outdoors. The latter also includes a type of parasite which can be transmitted to humans.

Your vet is likely to prescribe medication for this infection, which will alleviate your cat’s symptoms.