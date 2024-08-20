Indoor cats vs outdoor cats: should you let your kitten outside?

‘Is it safe to let my cat outside?’ is a question most new cat owners ask themselves early on in their pet-owning adventure. Closely followed by ‘how to let my cat outside without them running away?’. The list of risks outdoor cats face is fairly intimidating: diseases, parasites, fights with other cats, injuries, poisoning, cars and yes, getting lost or even stolen.

Indoor cats do face some risks too, most notably obesity and the health problems that can go alongside it if they are not active enough, but it’s fair to say that risks for outdoor cats outweigh those experienced by their indoor counterparts.