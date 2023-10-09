Kitten immunity

Why do we need to assist kittens' immune system development?

Because the protection the kittens get from their mother doesn't last forever. It’s like a temporary shield to give them a kickstart in life but the protection gradually declines after around 5-6 weeks. Your kitten’s first vaccine will help them to be protected in their adult life against some of the most dangerous diseases (such as panleukopenia and cat flu) but their little body doesn’t ‘respond’ to vaccines until they’re around 9 weeks of age. This leaves a vulnerable time called the ‘immunity gap’ when the kitten has lost much of the protection from their mother but doesn’t yet have protection from vaccines and from their own antibodies.

During this time, which varies for each kitten, it’s critical that your kitten is kept in a hygienic place and fed with everything they need to grow stronger and healthier.