Kitten routine Newborn 0 to 1 month
1. Keep them safe
New-born kittens are so small, it can be tempting to want to cuddle them, but for now that’s their mum’s job. It’s important that you keep them in a clean, secure space until they have developed their full immunity. For now, they’re still depending on the protection provided in their mother’s milk. It’s best to leave them alone as much as possible because interfering too often can upset the bonding process between them.
2. Weigh them daily
Healthy kittens should double their birthweight in an astonishingly short period of 10 days. So, weighing your kittens daily is the best way to check if they’re progressing and growing. Keep in mind that their birth weight is between 50 and 100 grams and that when gaining weight at the right pace, they should put on around 12 grams per day.
3. Make them comfortable
In the first week, the space for your kittens and their mother should be heated to 24°C. Make sure the kittens stay close to their mother as their temperature can drop quickly if they move away from her. If you have any concerns about your kitten’s temperature, it’s always best to check with your vet who is your best ally.
Don’t use devices such as a hairdryer or electric heater to warm the air around the kittens as this presents a danger and can cause dehydration.
4. Give extra milk if it’s needed
Sometimes, kittens don’t get the milk they need from their mother. This can happen if a kitten is orphaned, or if there are too many little ones in the litter and their mum can’t produce enough milk for all of them.
Another reason could be if a kitten loses the suckling reflex. In that case, it’s best to reach out to the vet, as this can be an indicator that something is going wrong.
In these cases, you will need to bottle-feed them. Just remember to use a specially formulated milk such as ROYAL CANIN® BABYCAT MILK and don’t give them cows or goats milk. Having these other milks will upset their digestive system and compromise their healthy growth. Follow the on-pack recommendations on how to prepare and give them the milk!
5. Keep their digestive system stimulated.
When the mother doesn’t or can’t feed her kittens, gently clean their perineal region with damp cotton wool when your kittens have finished eating. This stimulates your kitten’s elimination processes and makes sure their digestive system starts to operate as it should.
Like & share this page