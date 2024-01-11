Ageing 12+
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats Specially for senior cats over 12 years old.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
Appetite stimulation
In some senior cats, the senses of taste and smell decline with age, which leads to lower food intake and subsequent weight loss. Ageing 12+ helps stimulate the senior cat’s appetite thanks to a highly palatable, double texture kibble which is easy to chew.
Healthy ageing complex
Limits the consequences of ageing on cognitive function, mobility, and oxidative stress thanks to specific nutrients (tryptophan, EPA-DHA, and a complex of antioxidants including lycopene and beta-carotene).
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Ageing 12+ contains a moderate phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|42 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|33 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|51 g (33g + 1 pouch)
|41 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|60 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|48 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|68 g (50 g + 1 pouch)
|54 g (36 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Ageing cats have different nutritional needs than their younger counterparts; that's why it's important to modify your cat's diet as it ages, to ensure that those needs are being met and maintained. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ is suitable for cats over 12 years of age and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your senior cats like yours in mind. Some senior cats experience a slight decline in their senses of taste and smell as they age, this can typically lead to a loss of appetite and consequently a lower intake of food. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ food has highly palatable kibble with a double texture (crunchy outside, soft inside) that helps stimulate a senior cat's general appetite. As cats get older, they require a diet that includes certain nutrients that help maintain their health through the natural ageing period. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ contains a complex of antioxidants that support senior cats through the ageing process. Thanks to a moderate phosphorus level, ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ also helps to support healthy kidney function, which is highly beneficial in senior cats. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing food contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals. This helps to support your cat's urinary system and maintain overall urinary tract health. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to its specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.