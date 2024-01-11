PRODUCT DETAILS

Ageing cats have different nutritional needs than their younger counterparts; that's why it's important to modify your cat's diet as it ages, to ensure that those needs are being met and maintained. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ is suitable for cats over 12 years of age and is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your senior cats like yours in mind. Some senior cats experience a slight decline in their senses of taste and smell as they age, this can typically lead to a loss of appetite and consequently a lower intake of food. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ food has highly palatable kibble with a double texture (crunchy outside, soft inside) that helps stimulate a senior cat's general appetite. As cats get older, they require a diet that includes certain nutrients that help maintain their health through the natural ageing period. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ contains a complex of antioxidants that support senior cats through the ageing process. Thanks to a moderate phosphorus level, ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ also helps to support healthy kidney function, which is highly beneficial in senior cats. ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing food contains a carefully-considered balance of minerals. This helps to support your cat's urinary system and maintain overall urinary tract health. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+ is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to its specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Senior Ageing 12+, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

