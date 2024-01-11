Appetite Control Care Thin Slices In Jelly
Wet food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to help control begging behaviour
Sizes available
12 x 85g
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners reported controlled begging behaviour between meals after 4 weeks, when their cats were fed ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE dry and wet formulas.
HUNGER REGULATION: promotes feeling of fullness.
Some cats' appetites are difficult to satisfy. ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE chunks in jelly helps reduce the feeling of hunger with a specific moisture content to help satisfy the appetite of cats that have a tendency to beg for food between meals.
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT: helps limit the risk of excess weight gain.
Cats that beg have a tendency to gain weight. This formula is crafted with moderate fat and precise energy content to help your cat stay fit. Contains L-carnitine, which can help with fat metabolism.
APPETITE MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME
1) Providing complete and balanced nutrition across both our wet and dry ROYAL CANIN® APPETITE CONTROL CARE formulas, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your cat. 2) Reward her with kibbles taken from her meal allowance, instead of snacks. Most importantly, follow the food measures on this pack. 3) Get your cat active with in-home games and feeding puzzles. 4) If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
SUITABLE FOR STERILISED CATS
Suitable for sterilised cats
URINARY HEALTH
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat's urinary system.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Neutered cats can be prone to excess weight gain, as well as begging for more food in between their normal mealtimes. Your cat's hunger can be satisfied, and their body weight maintained by a diet that is specially formulated to meet their specific nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly is a tailor-made formula created to support neutered adult cats by helping to control begging behaviour and help limit excess weight gain. To help limit excess weight gain and maintain your cat's ideal body weight, ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly is formulated with a precise energy content and a moderate fat content. L-Carnitine is also included because it helps with healthy fat metabolism. Begging for food is behaviour that can be modified simply by a change in diet. The specific moisture content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly will help to satisfy your cat's appetite. This wet food formula helps to regulate your cat's hunger while stimulating the feeling of being comfortable and full. When tested in an internal study, the results of ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly were a proven success. Over 90% of the cat owners partaking in the study said that after just 4 weeks of eating this food, their cat's begging behaviour had been controlled. To appeal to each cat's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care comes in two other wet food textures: Gravy and Loaf. It is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of both wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure you serve the optimal amount of each. Each nutritionally complete recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care range for cats is tailor-made to help support your cat's health and wellbeing by meeting and managing its unique nutritional needs.