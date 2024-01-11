Appetite Control Care Thin Slices In Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

Neutered cats can be prone to excess weight gain, as well as begging for more food in between their normal mealtimes. Your cat's hunger can be satisfied, and their body weight maintained by a diet that is specially formulated to meet their specific nutritional needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly is a tailor-made formula created to support neutered adult cats by helping to control begging behaviour and help limit excess weight gain. To help limit excess weight gain and maintain your cat's ideal body weight, ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly is formulated with a precise energy content and a moderate fat content. L-Carnitine is also included because it helps with healthy fat metabolism. Begging for food is behaviour that can be modified simply by a change in diet. The specific moisture content in ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly will help to satisfy your cat's appetite. This wet food formula helps to regulate your cat's hunger while stimulating the feeling of being comfortable and full. When tested in an internal study, the results of ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care in Jelly were a proven success. Over 90% of the cat owners partaking in the study said that after just 4 weeks of eating this food, their cat's begging behaviour had been controlled. To appeal to each cat's appetite, ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care comes in two other wet food textures: Gravy and Loaf. It is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble. If your cat enjoys a combination of both wet and dry food, be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guide to make sure you serve the optimal amount of each. Each nutritionally complete recipe in the ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care range for cats is tailor-made to help support your cat's health and wellbeing by meeting and managing its unique nutritional needs.

