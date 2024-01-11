PRODUCT DETAILS

The Bengal, affectionately known as 'The Little Leopard', is a breed with an interesting origin; a cross between the domestic cat and the Asian Leopard Cat resulted in the beautiful Bengal. With large, striking eyes and a distinctive coat of remarkable patterns, the Bengal visually epitomises the wild more than any other breed. ROYAL CANINÂ® Bengal Adult is exclusively formulated with the nutritional needs of your Bengal cat in mind. By containing a high level of protein and an adapted fat content, this food contributes significantly to maintaining your Bengal's muscle mass to sustain its highly active lifestyle. A highly digestible, high protein diet is best advised to support healthy digestive function in your Bengal. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Bengal Adult food contains L.I.P proteins (Low Indigestible Proteins) specially selected for its high digestibility. It also includes prebiotics that help to support a good balance in the intestinal flora. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Bengal Adult is specially designed in a Y-shape to suit the shape of your Bengal's jaw. It also encourages chewing to help support good oral hygiene. What's more, the balance of minerals in the food helps to maintain a healthy and functional urinary system. Your Bengal's distinctive coat needs special attention and care in order to keep it in top condition. ROYAL CANINÂ® Bengal Adult food contains specific amino acids, vitamins, as well as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids to help maintain its glossy coat and healthy skin. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Bengal Adult, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

