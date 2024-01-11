PRODUCT DETAILS

Your British Shorthair Kitten's growth period is a time of change and new discoveries. To develop the strong, muscular body type that's typical of this breed, your kitten needs the right nutritional support. ROYAL CANINÂ® British Shorthair Kitten food is specially formulated with the unique nutritional needs of your kitten in mind; giving your kitten the best start in life is what paves the way for healthy development into its adult years. Because of this breed's placid nature and a tendency to gain weight, a specific diet and food rationing are key factors in your kitten's healthy growth. ROYAL CANINÂ® British Shorthair Kitten food has an adapted protein content, as well as precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support the development of healthy muscles and strong bones. While your kitten's immune system is still developing, it needs a little extra support from its diet. The complex of antioxidants in this food includes the all-essential vitamin E and helps to support your kitten's natural defences. What's more, the kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® British Shorthair Kitten food is designed in a moon shape that's specially adapted in size and texture to make it easier for your kitten to grasp. It also encourages prolonged chewing to help support strong teeth and general oral hygiene. Because your kitten's digestive system remains immature until around 12 months of age, selecting food that's inclusive of high quality protein is important for digestible nutrition. That's why this food contains Low Indigestible Proteins (or L.I.P); a form of protein that's specifically known to be highly digestible. It also contains prebiotics that help to support a balance in the intestinal flora. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® British Shorthair Kitten, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

