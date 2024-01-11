Digest Sensitive Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANINÂ® Digest Sensitive in Gravy provides a diet that is highly digestible for cats with sensitive stomachs, it also contains specially selected nutrients that help to reduce faecal odour. The high rate of digestibility provided by ROYAL CANINÂ® Digest Sensitive in Gravy will ensure that your cat receives more of the nutrients it needs. The low fat content in this diet can also contribute to maintaining an ideal, healthy weight. The protein included is at an optimal level to support muscle and bone strength whilst still maintaining digestive health in your cat's sensitive tummy. Additionally, this diet also helps support a health urinary traction through an optimal, reduced concentration of minerals. With ROYAL CANIN Digest Sensitive in Gravy, your cat will receive the specific nutrients it needs - tailored to be highly digestible to its sensitive stomach. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Digest Sensitive is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Digest Sensitive in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

