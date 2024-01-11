PRODUCT DETAILS

Although your adult cat is active and in good health, maintaining its health is important. Even healthy cats require a high quality, healthy diet that contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to support them throughout their adult years. ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32 is suitable for adult cats between 1-7 years old, it's been specially designed to meet all of your cat's nutritional requirements for supporting and maintaining the healthy situation that your cat is currently in. Your cat needs high quality nutrition to meet all the requirements of adulthood - that's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32 has an optimal nutrient profile that contains the right level of beneficial nutrients to help support and maintain the good health of your adult cat. ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32 has a specifically adjusted calorie content to help your adult cat maintain an ideal weight, which contributes to supporting an optimal physical condition. When it comes to grooming themselves or other cats, it's perfectly normal for your cat to develop hairballs. However, thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32 helps to rid your cat of hair and fur it may have ingested. This ultimately means that occurrence of hairballs is significantly reduced. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32 is formulated with a balance of beneficial nutrients - such as a variety of vitamins and minerals - to help in maintaining a healthy urinary system for adult cats like yours. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Fit 32, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

