ROYAL CANIN® Fussy is our highly palatable range, specially designed for cats who say no to everything. Feeding picky eaters can be challenging, and our effective formula offers a simple solution. This tailor-made diet is nutritionally balanced and highly appetising, with a special combination of aromas and crunchy kibble texture. Energy-dense and rich in protein, ROYAL CANIN® Fussy is ideal for adult cats who are picky or only eat a small daily amount, as it helps them maintain a healthy weight. This latest nutrition features a high protein content of 40%, ensuring that fussy felines stay satisfied. It also supports urinary health and is suitable for sterilised cats. To improve palatability and mealtime for picky eaters, the Fussy formula combines our 3 former Exigent diets – Savour, Aroma, and Protein into one delicious product: ROYAL CANIN® Fussy. Carefully crafted to suit the unique needs of selective eaters, ROYAL CANIN® Fussy provides a diet that appeals to cats with even the pickiest of appetites. Please follow the on-pack feeding guide to ensure the correct rationing amounts.