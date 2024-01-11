Hair And Skin Care
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for adult cats - Recommended to support a healthy skin and coat.
Sizes available
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Hair & skin care
What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? Hair And Skin Care is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.
Proven results / in 21 days / healthy shiny coat / visible effect / amino acids & vitamins / omega 3 & 6
The exclusive use of Hair And Skin Care brings a significant improvement in coat shine after 21 days*. *Royal Canin internal study, 2006.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|Cat's Weight
|Ideal weight (g/day)
|Overweight (g/day)
|3 kg
|45 g
|36 g
|4 kg
|55 g
|44 g
|5 kg
|65 g
|52 g
|6 kg
|74 g
|59 g
PRODUCT DETAILS
Essential fatty acids (such as omega-3 & omega-6) are highly beneficial for your cat's skin and coat health. An insufficient supply of certain amino acids may lead to symptoms that indicate a change in your cat's diet may be the necessary course of action. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care is an exclusive complex of nutrients that help to support the skin's barrier role. It contains high quality proteins, including specific amino acids, to maintain healthy hair growth and skin renewal. ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care also includes an essential combination of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids due to the beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition. This formula also contains soya and borage oil (rich in gamma linolenic acids) as well as fish oil to contribute to a healthy, shiny, and glossy coat. Additionally, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care has been designed with a number of other key nutrients, such as B-vitamins, amino acids, zinc and copper. Together, these nourish your cat's skin and fur by supporting the skin's barrier function and maintaining optimal skin beauty as well as hair strength and density. What's more, the inclusion of a special balance of minerals in, ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care helps to maintain the health of an adult cat's urinary system. The exclusive use of ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care has been clinically proven to significantly increase coat shine after just 21 days of use. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Hair & Skin Care, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.