PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor adult cats like yours tend to get less exercise than outdoor cats, that's why a balanced and complete diet containing beneficial nutrients is important for optimal health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor 27 is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor 27 contains a highly digestible protein (L.I.P) that's specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This protein also helps to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a lower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise. Your indoor cat's activity levels are less than that of an outdoor cat, ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor 27 food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity - the calorie content also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. It's common for indoor cats to spend long periods of time grooming themselves. Thanks to the inclusion of specific dietary fibres, such as psyllium, this food also helps to stimulate the clearance of ingested hair - resulting in a significantly reduced amount of hairballs. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor 27 food also contributes to the health and maintenance of your adult cat's urinary system. Variations of ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor dry food are also available depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age: Indoor Appetite Control, Indoor Long Hair, and Indoor 7+. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor 27, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

