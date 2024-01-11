PRODUCT DETAILS

Long hair on a cat looks beautiful but requires plenty of care.Â ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Long Hair contains an exclusive mix of fibres and psyllium to help support the digestive tract and move hairs through the system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Long Hair also contains a highly digestible protein (L.I.P.) that's specifically selected for its very high digestibility. This protein also helps to reduce the quantity of your cat's stool, as well as reducing the smelly stool odour that occurs when cats have a lower intestinal transit due to a lack of exercise. This food has a moderate fat content in order to ensure that your cat's calorie intake is aligned with its level of activity - the calorie content also contributes to the maintenance of a healthy weight. Variations of ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor dry food are also available depending on your cat's lifestyle, appearance, and age: Indoor 27, Indoor Appetite Control and Indoor 7+.

