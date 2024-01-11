Indoor Sterilised Morsels In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor cats like yours are often significantly less active than outdoor cats, meaning they can be prone to certain health concerns, such as obesity. With the right diet, your indoor cat can benefit from complete and balanced nutrition balanced nutrition to help maintain an ideal body weight and keep them in optimal health. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your indoor adult cat in mind. Digestive sensitivities can be a common problem for indoor cats. With no grass available to aid digestion, an upset stomach can become a common occurrence for your cat. That's why it is important to feed your cat a nutritious and supportive diet. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy is specially formulated with specific nutrients that help to support healthy digestive functionality. ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy's exclusive formula is also designed to help support your adult cat's urinary system for optimal comfort and health. What's more, this exclusive diet is developed to match the optimal macro nutritional profile - in other words, the protein to fat ratio - instinctively preferred by indoor cats. This means that even the fussiest of felines can enjoy the excellent palatability of ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Indoor Sterilised in Gravy is also available in jelly, or as dry food with crunchy kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions for your pet's needs. All our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food, as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Indoor in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more