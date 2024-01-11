Instinctive 7+ Chunks In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Now that your cat is entering into its later adult years, its nutritional requirements and preferences are likely to change. That's why it's important to make sure that the food you choose for your cat during this stage of its life contains nutrients that continue to support its healthy condition. Suitable for cats over 7 years of age, ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult cat in mind. As your cat gets older, its activity levels will naturally decrease over time. ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants that help to support your cat's vitality. Thanks to the inclusion of quality nutrients that help to fulfil your cat's energy requirements, this formula offers the ideal contribution to vitality maintenance. Additionally, certain food that may have been agreeable to its palate before, may no longer be satisfying your cat. That's why ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy is specifically formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats like yours. What's more, ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive 7+ in Gravy contains an adapted phosphorus content. This helps to support your cat's healthy kidney function. Your cat's renal health is extremely important at any age, which is why food that contains nutrients that assist in maintaining good renal function is ideal. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive 7+ is also available in a succulent jelly.

Read more