Instinctive Thin Slices In Jelly

PRODUCT DETAILS

Finding food for your cat that is both nutritionally beneficial and appetising can sometimes be a difficult task. Cats can be fussy, and often won't eat food if it isn't to their palatability - even when it's tailored to include the nutrients your cat needs. ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive in Jelly is formulated to match the optimal Macro Nutritional Profile instinctively preferred by adult cats. With carefully selected nutrients included for optimal palatability, i. e. texture, aroma and taste, the end product is a dish that your cat simply won't be able to resist. Thanks to the inclusion of a vast assortment of vitamins, minerals and amino acids (all needed to maintain general health and regular growth), your cat will be consuming a highly-digestible and nutritionally-balanced food. To break it down further, the nutrient composition includes protein for healthy muscular activity and bone strength, crude fibres to support digestive tract performance and crude ash - needed to provide the appropriate levels of minerals such as potassium. Therefore, this combination of nutrients has not only been designed to be instinctively edible and nutritionally healthy, they've also been formulated to help maintain an ideal weight and support a healthy urinary system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive in Jelly contains an optimal level of fat content for proper regulation of energy levels. Additionally, the fibre blend and protein contributes to the feeling of being full. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive is also available in delicious gravy or as a tasty loaf. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Instinctive in Jelly, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

Read more