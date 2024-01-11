Intense Beauty Thin Slices In Gravy

PRODUCT DETAILS

Maintaining your cat's coat can be challenging, particularly in long-haired breeds, but providing your cat with the right nutrients will greatly contribute to a healthy, shiny coat that truly shows off its natural beauty. ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty in Gravy contains high levels of omega-3 & omega-6 fatty acids to help your cat maintain a beautiful coat and healthy skin. Hair and skin care is vital to your cat's wellbeing, it surrounds its bodies externally and is a key indicator of whether it's living in comfort or not - as is often said, what's on the outside usually reflects what happening on the inside. With ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty in Gravy, you can ensure that your cat's skin health, coat health and general wellbeing is never compromised. ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty in Gravy also helps your cat maintain an ideal weight - with a low fat content to help prevent excess weight gain, and an optimal protein level for healthy muscle development and growth. A healthy urinary system is also supported by ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty in Gravy, it helps maintain your cat's bladder function. Among the variety of nutrients, meat and fish are both included for optimal palatability - as well as a host of vegetable derivatives for extra vitamin and mineral support for complete skin and fur nourishment. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty is also available as dry food, with crunchy and tasty kibble. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit. At ROYAL CANINÂ® we're committed to providing nutritional solutions to your pet's needs. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process in order to guarantee the optimum quality of food as well as catering to your cat's specific dietary requirements and lifestyle. This means that when your cat eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Intense Beauty in Gravy, it's getting a complete and balanced diet.

