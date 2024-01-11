Kitten Sterilised

PRODUCT DETAILS

Many owners sterilise their kittens from about 6 months of age. Within 48 hours of the operation, your kitten's metabolism slows down - but they are likely to be as hungry as ever! Because your sterilised kitten's activity levels are still on the up and up, they need a food that supports healthy growth without encouraging unnecessary weight gain. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Kitten is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of sterilised kittens in the 'consolidation phase' of their growth. This formula is suitable for 6 to 12-month-old sterilised kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet contains a moderate fat content to help reduce the risk of weight gain, while still containing optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus for healthy development. It also contains nutrients such as vitamins C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Kitten is also enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Kitten also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Kitten has also been specially designed for your kitten's tiny mouth. A mechanical brushing effect as your kitten chews helps to support dental health. Did you know that a kitten's nutritional needs change as they grow? By the time your sterilised kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANINÂ® Appetite Control Care, available as a dry kibble diet or as wet chunks in gravy or jelly. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your kitten eats ROYAL CANINÂ® Sterilised Kitten, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

